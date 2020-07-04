New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 291 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 513.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 291 new cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported a total of 13,063 cases.