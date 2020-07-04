New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 291 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 04, 2020 03:10 PM
Created: July 04, 2020 03:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Saturday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 513.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 291 new cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported a total of 13,063 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 121 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 5,845 have recovered.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company