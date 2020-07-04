New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 291 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 291 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 291 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 04, 2020 03:10 PM
Created: July 04, 2020 03:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Saturday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 513.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 291 new cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported a total of 13,063 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 79 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 8 new cases in Chaves County
  • 10 new cases in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Curry County
  • 56 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 10 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 4 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 25 new cases in Lea County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 34 new cases in McKinley County
  • 7 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 8 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 21 new cases in San Juan County
  • 6 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 3 new cases in Torrance County
  • 4 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 121 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 5,845 have recovered.


