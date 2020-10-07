New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 426 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 426 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 07, 2020 03:57 PM
Created: October 07, 2020 03:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 2 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 896.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 426 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 31,372 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 120 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 35 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 20 new cases in Curry County
  • 70 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 27 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 32 new cases in Lea County
  • 11 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 7 new cases in Luna County
  • 8 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 12 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 17 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 10 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 31 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 6 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 9.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 109 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, there are 17,766 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


