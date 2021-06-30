New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 66 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 30, 2021 03:16 PM
Created: June 30, 2021 03:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 2 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Wednesday's report.
The latest deaths include:
One recent death:
One* death >30 days:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,340.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 66 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 205,542 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 64 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there are 194,553 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company