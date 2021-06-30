New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 66 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 66 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 30, 2021 03:16 PM
Created: June 30, 2021 03:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 2 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Wednesday's report.

The latest deaths include:

One recent death:

  • A female in her 80s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.

One* death >30 days:

  • A male in his 40s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,340. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 66 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 205,542 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 21 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Curry County
  • 5 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 6 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 10 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 64 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Wednesday, there are 194,553 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


