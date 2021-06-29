New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 52 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 52 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 52 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 29, 2021 03:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 2 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tuesday's report.

The latest death includes:

  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,338. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 52 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 205,484 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 14 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Grant County
  • 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 6 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Sandoval County
  • 7 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 5 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 72 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Tuesday, there are 194,474 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico's recreational marijuana law takes effect Tuesday
New Mexico's recreational marijuana law takes effect Tuesday
NMDOH: 8 New Mexicans had cardiac issues following COVID-19 vaccine
NMDOH: 8 New Mexicans had cardiac issues following COVID-19 vaccine
First case of Delta variant confirmed on Navajo Nation
First case of Delta variant confirmed on Navajo Nation
Groups sue Biden admin over planned expansion of nuke work
FILE - This undated file aerial photo shows the Los Alamos National Laboratory in Los Alamos, N.M. A top U.S. nuclear security official and the leaders of three key national laboratories doubled down Friday, June 25, 2021, on the push to modernize the country's nuclear arsenal and the science and technology that back it up. (The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File)
Dispatch log describes horrific scene of deadly hot air balloon crash
Dispatch log describes horrific scene of deadly hot air balloon crash