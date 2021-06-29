New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 52 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,338.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 52 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 205,484 cases.