New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 76 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

19 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Curry County

10 new cases in Doña Ana County

9 new cases in Eddy County

9 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

4 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 68 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 11,668 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.