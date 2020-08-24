New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 76 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 76 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: August 24, 2020 04:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths on Monday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 747.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 76 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico reported a total of 24,496 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 19 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 4 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 10 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 9 new cases in Eddy County
  • 9 new cases in Lea County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 2 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 4 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 68 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 11,668 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

