New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 76 additional COVID-19 cases

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,332.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 76 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 205,134 cases.

The latest cases include:

· 23 new cases in Bernalillo County

· 1 new case in Chaves County

· 1 new case in Cibola County

· 9 new cases in Doña Ana County

· 2 new cases in Eddy County

· 2 new cases in Guadalupe County

· 1 new case in Lea County

· 5 new cases in Otero County

· 12 new cases in Rio Arriba County

· 6 new cases in Sandoval County

· 5 new cases in San Juan County

· 1 new case in San Miguel County

· 3 new cases in Santa Fe County

· 3 new cases in Taos County

· 1 new case in Torrance County

· 1 new case in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 76 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there are 193,772 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.