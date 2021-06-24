New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 82 additional COVID-19 cases

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,334.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 82 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 205,215 cases.

The latest cases include:

· 25 new cases in Bernalillo County

· 1 new case in Chaves County

· 1 new case in Cibola County

· 2 new cases in Curry County

· 8 new cases in Doña Ana County

· 1 new case in Eddy County

· 1 new case in Guadalupe County

· 1 new case in Luna County

· 3 new cases in McKinley County

· 1 new case in Mora County

· 2 new cases in Otero County

· 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

· 1 new case in Roosevelt County

· 2 new cases in Sandoval County

· 6 new cases in San Juan County

· 1 new case in San Miguel County

· 10 new cases in Santa Fe County

· 3 new cases in Socorro County

· 9 new cases in Valencia County

· 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 68 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are 193,878 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.