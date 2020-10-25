New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 828 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

156 new cases in Bernalillo County

42 new cases in Chaves County

12 new cases in Cibola County

32 new cases in Curry County

206 new cases in Doña Ana County

39 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

46 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

44 new cases in Luna County

25 new cases in McKinley County

13 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

28 new cases in Sandoval County

15 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

38 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Sierra County

14 new cases in Socorro County

8 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

14 new cases in Valencia County

21 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

40 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 8.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 287 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, 77 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 50 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

There are 20,837 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.