New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 828 additional COVID-19 cases

Jaden Torres
Updated: October 25, 2020 03:56 PM
Created: October 25, 2020 03:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 2 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 967.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 828 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 41,863 cases.
KOB 4 determined there was a 8.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 287 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Sunday, 77 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 50 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.
There are 20,837 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
