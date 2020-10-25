New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 828 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 828 additional COVID-19 cases

Jaden Torres
Updated: October 25, 2020 03:56 PM
Created: October 25, 2020 03:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 2 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 20s from Lincoln County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 967.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 828 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico has reported a total of 41,863 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 156 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 42 new cases in Chaves County
  • 12 new cases in Cibola County
  • 32 new cases in Curry County
  • 206 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 39 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 46 new cases in Lea County
  • 5 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 44 new cases in Luna County
  • 25 new cases in McKinley County
  • 13 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 28 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 15 new cases in San Juan County
  • 8 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 38 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 5 new cases in Sierra County
  • 14 new cases in Socorro County
  • 8 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 14 new cases in Valencia County
  • 21 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
  • 40 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 8.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 287 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, 77 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 50 percent of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

There are 20,837 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


