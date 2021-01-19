New Mexico reports 20 new deaths, 691 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Muros de Salvación facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual was a resident of the Wheatfields Senior Living Community facility in Clovis.
- A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.
- A female in her 30s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the The Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,975.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 691 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 164,954 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 257 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 22 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 19 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 85 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 22 new cases in Eddy County
- 10 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 8 new cases in Lea County
- 5 new cases in Lincoln County
- 21 new cases in Luna County
- 32 new cases in McKinley County
- 18 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 8 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 56 new cases in Sandoval County
- 33 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in San Miguel County
- 28 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 9 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 34 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 643 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Tuesday, there are 88,982 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.