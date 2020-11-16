New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 1,259 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

374 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

88 new cases in Chaves County

16 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Colfax County

40 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

203 new cases in Doña Ana County

48 new cases in Eddy County

12 new cases in Grant County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

40 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Lincoln County

14 new cases in Luna County

52 new cases in McKinley County

47 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

18 new cases in Rio Arriba County

10 new cases in Roosevelt County

58 new cases in Sandoval County

40 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

91 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

13 new cases in Socorro County

11 new cases in Taos County

10 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

35 new cases in Valencia County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 9.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 738 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 25,411 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.