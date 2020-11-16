New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 1,259 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 20s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from Luna County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s in Valencia County. The individual was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,236.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,259 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 65,454 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 374 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 88 new cases in Chaves County
- 16 new cases in Cibola County
- 5 new cases in Colfax County
- 40 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 203 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 48 new cases in Eddy County
- 12 new cases in Grant County
- 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 40 new cases in Lea County
- 5 new cases in Lincoln County
- 14 new cases in Luna County
- 52 new cases in McKinley County
- 47 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 18 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 10 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 58 new cases in Sandoval County
- 40 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 91 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 13 new cases in Socorro County
- 11 new cases in Taos County
- 10 new cases in Torrance County
- 3 new cases in Union County
- 35 new cases in Valencia County
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 9.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.
The state reports that 738 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Monday, there are 25,411 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.