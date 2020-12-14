New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 1,507 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

459 new cases in Bernalillo County

69 new cases in Chaves County

26 new cases in Cibola County

9 new cases in Colfax County

16 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

140 new cases in DoÃ±a Ana County

80 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

7 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

59 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

8 new ases in Luna County

69 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

13 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

41 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

87 new cases in Sandoval County

116 new cases in San Juan County

20 new cases in San Miguel County

85 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

14 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

5 new cases in Union County

74 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

58 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 16% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 860 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 46,505 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.