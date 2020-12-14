New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 1,507 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Odelia Healthcare facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from DoÃ±a Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from DoÃ±a Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Avamere at Rio Rancho facility.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,978.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,507 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 121,299 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 459 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 69 new cases in Chaves County
- 26 new cases in Cibola County
- 9 new cases in Colfax County
- 16 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in De Baca County
- 140 new cases in DoÃ±a Ana County
- 80 new cases in Eddy County
- 4 new cases in Grant County
- 7 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 59 new cases in Lea County
- 6 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 8 new ases in Luna County
- 69 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Mora County
- 13 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 41 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 87 new cases in Sandoval County
- 116 new cases in San Juan County
- 20 new cases in San Miguel County
- 85 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 7 new cases in Sierra County
- 14 new cases in Socorro County
- 4 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 5 new cases in Union County
- 74 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 58 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 16% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.
The state reports that 860 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Monday, there are 46,505 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.