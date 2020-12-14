New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 1,507 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 1,507 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 1,507 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 14, 2020 04:02 PM
Created: December 14, 2020 04:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 21 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Monday's report.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Odelia Healthcare facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from DoÃ±a Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from DoÃ±a Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
  • A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Avamere at Rio Rancho facility.
  • A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,978.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,507 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 121,299 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 459 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 69 new cases in Chaves County
  • 26 new cases in Cibola County
  • 9 new cases in Colfax County
  • 16 new cases in Curry County
  • 3 new cases in De Baca County
  • 140 new cases in DoÃ±a Ana County
  • 80 new cases in Eddy County
  • 4 new cases in Grant County
  • 7 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 59 new cases in Lea County
  • 6 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 8 new ases in Luna County
  • 69 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Mora County
  • 13 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 41 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 87 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 116 new cases in San Juan County
  • 20 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 85 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 7 new cases in Sierra County
  • 14 new cases in Socorro County
  • 4 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 5 new cases in Union County
  • 74 new cases in Valencia County
  • 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
  • 58 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
  • 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 16% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 860 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 46,505 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Health care workers begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine in New Mexico
Health care workers begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine in New Mexico
New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 1,507 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 1,507 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 44 new deaths, 1,459 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 44 new deaths, 1,459 additional COVID-19 cases
What to expect when COVID-19 vaccines arrive in New Mexico
What to expect when COVID-19 vaccines arrive in New Mexico
Navajo Nation receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine
Navajo Nation receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine