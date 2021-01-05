New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 1,201 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

484 new cases in Bernalillo County

47 new cases in Chaves County

17 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

15 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

117 new cases in Doña Ana County

25 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Grant County

58 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

7 new cases in Luna County

93 new cases in McKinley County

26 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

17 new cases in Rio Arriba County

78 new cases in Sandoval County

104 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

37 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

6 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

28 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 11.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 740 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 70,737 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.