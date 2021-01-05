New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 1,201 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Camino Retirement Apartments in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Casa Sandia facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Atria Vista del Rio facility in Albuquerque.
- A second male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Life Senior Living facility in Carlsbad.
- A female in her 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Vista Hermosa facility in Santa Fe.
- A female in her 90s from Sierra County. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,594.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,201 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 148,499 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 484 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 47 new cases in Chaves County
- 17 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Colfax County
- 15 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 117 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 25 new cases in Eddy County
- 8 new cases in Grant County
- 58 new cases in Lea County
- 7 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 7 new cases in Luna County
- 93 new cases in McKinley County
- 26 new cases in Otero County
- 5 new cases in Quay County
- 17 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 78 new cases in Sandoval County
- 104 new cases in San Juan County
- 8 new cases in San Miguel County
- 37 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 6 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 2 new cases in Union County
- 28 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
KOB 4 determined there was an 11.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
KOB 4 determined there was an 11.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 740 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Tuesday, there are 70,737 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.