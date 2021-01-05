New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 1,201 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 1,201 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 05, 2021 04:02 PM
Created: January 05, 2021 04:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 21 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tuesday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A third female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Camino Retirement Apartments in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Casa Sandia facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Atria Vista del Rio facility in Albuquerque.
  • A second male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 90s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Life Senior Living facility in Carlsbad.
  • A female in her 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Vista Hermosa facility in Santa Fe.
  • A female in her 90s from Sierra County. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,594.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,201 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 148,499 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 484 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 47 new cases in Chaves County
  • 17 new cases in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Colfax County
  • 15 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 117 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 25 new cases in Eddy County
  • 8 new cases in Grant County
  • 58 new cases in Lea County
  • 7 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 7 new cases in Luna County
  • 93 new cases in McKinley County
  • 26 new cases in Otero County
  • 5 new cases in Quay County
  • 17 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 78 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 104 new cases in San Juan County
  • 8 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 37 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 6 new cases in Taos County
  • 3 new cases in Torrance County
  • 2 new cases in Union County
  • 28 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 11.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 740 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 70,737 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


