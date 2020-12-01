New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 2,330 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest case include:

895 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

78 new cases in Chaves County

37 new cases in Cibola County

15 new cases in Colfax County

50 new cases in Curry County

198 new cases in Doña Ana County

38 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

6 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

105 new cases in Lea County

9 new cases in Lincoln County

9 new cases in Los Alamos County

20 new cases in Luna County

97 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

76 new cases in Otero County

7 new cases in Quay County

41 new cases in Rio Arriba County

21 new cases in Roosevelt County

178 new cases in Sandoval County

105 new cases in San Juan County

19 new cases in San Miguel County

181 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

17 new cases in Socorro County

10 new cases in Taos County

7 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

92 new cases in Valencia County

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

KOB 4 determined there was a 10.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 909 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 33,458 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.