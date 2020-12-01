New Mexico reports 21 new deaths, 2,330 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center facility in Roswell.
- A female in her 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Retirement Ranches facility in Clovis.
- A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Roosevelt County.
- A male in his 20s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,589.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,330 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 99,419 cases.
The latest case include:
- 895 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 78 new cases in Chaves County
- 37 new cases in Cibola County
- 15 new cases in Colfax County
- 50 new cases in Curry County
- 198 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 38 new cases in Eddy County
- 4 new cases in Grant County
- 6 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 105 new cases in Lea County
- 9 new cases in Lincoln County
- 9 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 20 new cases in Luna County
- 97 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 76 new cases in Otero County
- 7 new cases in Quay County
- 41 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 21 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 178 new cases in Sandoval County
- 105 new cases in San Juan County
- 19 new cases in San Miguel County
- 181 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 17 new cases in Socorro County
- 10 new cases in Taos County
- 7 new cases in Torrance County
- 3 new cases in Union County
- 92 new cases in Valencia County
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 10.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 909 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Tuesday, there are 33,458 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.