New Mexico reports 22 new deaths, 1,237 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

319 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

109 new cases in Chaves County

21 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

39 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

222 new cases in Doña Ana County

28 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

44 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

26 new cases in Luna County

13 new cases in McKinley County

14 new cases in Otero County

12 new cases in Rio Arriba County

12 new cases Roosevelt County

84 new cases in Sandoval County

41 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

133 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

13 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

49 new cases in Valencia County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 6.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 455 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of today, there are 24,449 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.