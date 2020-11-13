New Mexico reports 22 new deaths, 1,237 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s in Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and was an inmate at Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County.
- A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions was a resident of Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces facility.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces facility.
- A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces facility.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 50s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,198.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,237 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 62,006 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 319 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 109 new cases in Chaves County
- 21 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Colfax County
- 39 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 222 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 28 new cases in Eddy County
- 8 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 44 new cases in Lea County
- 7 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 26 new cases in Luna County
- 13 new cases in McKinley County
- 14 new cases in Otero County
- 12 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 12 new cases Roosevelt County
- 84 new cases in Sandoval County
- 41 new cases in San Juan County
- 8 new cases in San Miguel County
- 133 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 13 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Torrance County
- 2 new cases in Union County
- 49 new cases in Valencia County
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 6.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.
The state reports that 455 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of today, there are 24,449 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.