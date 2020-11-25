New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 1,873 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

576 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

124 new cases in Chaves County

21 new cases in Cibola County

11 new cases in Colfax County

36 new cases in Curry County

223 new cases in Doña Ana County

35 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

6 new cases in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

95 new cases in Lea County

23 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

19 new cases in Luna County

116 new cases in McKinley County

25 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

37 new cases in Rio Arriba County

22 new cases in Roosevelt County

130 new cases in Sandoval County

116 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

114 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Sierra County

9 new cases in Socorro County

28 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

59 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 17.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 897 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, there are 30,170 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.