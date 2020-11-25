New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 1,873 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.
- A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 20s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility in Artesia.
- A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Taos County. The individual was a resident of the Taos Living Center in Taos.
- A female in her 80s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
- A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,451.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,873 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 88,102 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 576 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 124 new cases in Chaves County
- 21 new cases in Cibola County
- 11 new cases in Colfax County
- 36 new cases in Curry County
- 223 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 35 new cases in Eddy County
- 6 new cases in Grant County
- 6 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 4 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 95 new cases in Lea County
- 23 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 19 new cases in Luna County
- 116 new cases in McKinley County
- 25 new cases in Otero County
- 6 new cases in Quay County
- 37 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 22 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 130 new cases in Sandoval County
- 116 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in San Miguel County
- 114 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 5 new cases in Sierra County
- 9 new cases in Socorro County
- 28 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 59 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 17.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 897 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Wednesday, there are 30,170 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.