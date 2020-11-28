New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 2,142 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 100s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.
- A second male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,527.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,142 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 93,982 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 719 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 162 new cases in Chaves County
- 17 new cases in Cibola County
- 7 new cases in Colfax County
- 40 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 218 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 94 new cases in Eddy County
- 20 new cases in Grant County
- 5 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 92 new cases in Lea County
- 12 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 48 new cases in Luna County
- 110 new cases in McKinley County
- 34 new cases in Otero County
- 7 new cases in Quay County
- 18 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 12 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 163 new cases in Sandoval County
- 82 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in San Miguel County
- 129 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 9 new cases in Sierra County
- 15 new cases in Socorro County
- 8 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 4 new cases in Union County
- 100 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 14.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 854 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Saturday, there are 31,482 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.