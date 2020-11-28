New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 2,142 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

719 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

162 new cases in Chaves County

17 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Colfax County

40 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

218 new cases in Doña Ana County

94 new cases in Eddy County

20 new cases in Grant County

5 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

92 new cases in Lea County

12 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

48 new cases in Luna County

110 new cases in McKinley County

34 new cases in Otero County

7 new cases in Quay County

18 new cases in Rio Arriba County

12 new cases in Roosevelt County

163 new cases in Sandoval County

82 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

129 new cases in Santa Fe County

9 new cases in Sierra County

15 new cases in Socorro County

8 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

100 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 14.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 854 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, there are 31,482 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.