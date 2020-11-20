New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 2,993 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

1,005 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Catron County

164 new cases in Chaves County

72 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Colfax County

104 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

281 new cases in Doña Ana County

72 new cases in Eddy County

31 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

73 new cases in Lea County

21 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

27 new cases in Luna County

131 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

109 new cases in Otero County

9 new cases in Quay County

61 new cases in Rio Arriba County

50 new cases in Roosevelt County

191 new cases in Sandoval County

100 new cases in San Juan County

12 new cases in San Miguel County

170 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

22 new cases in Socorro County

47 new cases in Taos County

9 new cases in Torrance County

11 new cases in Union County

169 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 23.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 808 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, there are 28,139 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.