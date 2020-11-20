New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 2,993 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from McKinley County.
- A female in her 70s from Otero County.
- A female in her 100s from Rio Arriba County.
- A female in her 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Retreat Gardens facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa Fe facility.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa Fe facility.
- A male in his 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,323.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,993 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 77,098 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 1,005 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 4 new cases in Catron County
- 164 new cases in Chaves County
- 72 new cases in Cibola County
- 8 new cases in Colfax County
- 104 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 281 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 72 new cases in Eddy County
- 31 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 73 new cases in Lea County
- 21 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 27 new cases in Luna County
- 131 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 109 new cases in Otero County
- 9 new cases in Quay County
- 61 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 50 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 191 new cases in Sandoval County
- 100 new cases in San Juan County
- 12 new cases in San Miguel County
- 170 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 7 new cases in Sierra County
- 22 new cases in Socorro County
- 47 new cases in Taos County
- 9 new cases in Torrance County
- 11 new cases in Union County
- 169 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 23.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.
The state reports that 808 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Friday, there are 28,139 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.