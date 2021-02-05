New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 589 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Colfax County. The individual was a resident of the Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer.
- A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Los Alamos County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Sombrillo Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos.
- A male in his 40s from McKinley County.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County.
- A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s. The individual was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was an inmate at the Lea County Correctional Facility.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,378.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 589 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 176,793 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 174 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 24 new cases in Chaves County
- 7 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 11 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 82 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 28 new cases in Eddy County
- 10 new cases in Grant County
- 14 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 6 new cases in Luna County
- 27 new cases in McKinley County
- 13 new cases in Otero County
- 12 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 7 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 51 new cases in Sandoval County
- 32 new cases in San Juan County
- 37 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 4 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 16 new cases in Valencia County
- 14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
The state reports that 396 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Fridays's report from the state.
The state reports that 396 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Friday, there are 109,068 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.