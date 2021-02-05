New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 589 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

174 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

24 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

11 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

82 new cases in Doña Ana County

28 new cases in Eddy County

10 new cases in Grant County

14 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

6 new cases in Luna County

27 new cases in McKinley County

13 new cases in Otero County

12 new cases in Rio Arriba County

7 new cases in Roosevelt County

51 new cases in Sandoval County

32 new cases in San Juan County

37 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

16 new cases in Valencia County

14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Fridays's report from the state.

The state reports that 396 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are 109,068 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.