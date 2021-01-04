New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 936 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Cibola County.
- A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Mora County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,574.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 936 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 147,315 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 279 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 40 new cases in Chaves County
- 19 new cases in Cibola County
- 11 new cases in Colfax County
- 33 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in De Baca County
- 116 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 44 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 72 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Luna County
- 34 new cases in McKinley County
- 18 new cases in Otero County
- 8 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 54 new cases in Sandoval County
- 69 new cases in San Juan County
- 10 new cases in San Miguel County
- 63 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 5 new cases in Sierra County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 4 new cases in Taos County
- 5 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 24 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 14.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.
The state reports that 703 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Monday, there are 69,903 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.