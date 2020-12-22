New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 1,272 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Camino Retirement Homes facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 40s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Mora County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 20s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.
- A male in his 80s. The individual was hospitalized. The individual was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.
- A male in his 60s. The individual was hospitalized. The individual was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Northwestern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 2,203.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,272 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 132,075 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 302 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 54 new cases in Chaves County
- 54 new cases in Cibola County
- 19 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 140 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 69 new cases in Eddy County
- 6 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Harding County
- 95 new cases in Lea County
- 8 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 102 new cases in McKinley County
- 22 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 25 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 81 new cases in Sandoval County
- 171 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 23 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 5 new cases in Socorro County
- 10 new cases in Taos County
- 5 new cases in Torrance County
- 35 new cases in Valencia County
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 12.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 810 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Tuesday, there are 55,803 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.