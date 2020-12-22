New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 1,272 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

302 new cases in Bernalillo County

54 new cases in Chaves County

54 new cases in Cibola County

19 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

140 new cases in Doña Ana County

69 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

95 new cases in Lea County

8 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

1 new case in Luna County

102 new cases in McKinley County

22 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

25 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

81 new cases in Sandoval County

171 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

23 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

10 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

35 new cases in Valencia County

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 12.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 810 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 55,803 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.