New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 1,791 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest case include:

621 new cases in Bernalillo County

50 new cases in Chaves County

13 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Colfax County

24 new cases in Curry County

109 new cases in Doña Ana County

75 new cases in Eddy County

9 new cases in Grant County

13 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

66 new cases in Lea County

10 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

18 new cases in Luna County

142 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

25 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

64 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

125 new cases in Sandoval County

180 new cases in San Juan County

11 new cases in San Miguel County

74 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

15 new cases in Socorro County

14 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

74 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

12 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

KOB 4 determined there was a 7.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 916 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, there are 41,177 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.