New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 1,791 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces facility.
- A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County.
- A female in her 70s from Socorro County. The individual was a resident of Good Samaritan Society Socorro facility.
- A male in his 80s from Socorro County. The individual was a resident of Good Samaritan Society Socorro facility.
- A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,846.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,791 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 114,731 cases.
The latest case include:
- 621 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 50 new cases in Chaves County
- 13 new cases in Cibola County
- 5 new cases in Colfax County
- 24 new cases in Curry County
- 109 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 75 new cases in Eddy County
- 9 new cases in Grant County
- 13 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 66 new cases in Lea County
- 10 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 18 new cases in Luna County
- 142 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 25 new cases in Otero County
- 5 new cases in Quay County
- 64 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 125 new cases in Sandoval County
- 180 new cases in San Juan County
- 11 new cases in San Miguel County
- 74 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 15 new cases in Socorro County
- 14 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 3 new cases in Union County
- 74 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility
- 6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 12 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 7.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in monday's report from the state.
The state reports that 916 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Thursday, there are 41,177 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.