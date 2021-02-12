New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 403 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

127 new cases in Bernalillo County

12 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

6 new cases in Curry County

80 new cases in Doña Ana County

10 new cases in Eddy County

12 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

4 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

7 new cases in Luna County

19 new cases in McKinley County

8 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

8 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

38 new cases in Sandoval County

19 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

17 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

6 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 365 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are 117,635 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.