New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 403 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Chaves County.
- A second male in his 90s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.
- A female in her 100s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was a resident of the Good Life Senior Living facility in Carlsbad.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Los Alamos County. The individual was a resident of the Sombrillo Nursing Home facility in Los Alamos.
- A female in her 80s from Luna County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
- A female in her 90s from Luna County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Socorro County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,502.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 403 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 179,724 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 127 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 12 new cases in Chaves County
- 5 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 6 new cases in Curry County
- 80 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 10 new cases in Eddy County
- 12 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 4 new cases in Lea County
- 7 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 7 new cases in Luna County
- 19 new cases in McKinley County
- 8 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 8 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 38 new cases in Sandoval County
- 19 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 17 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 6 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 1.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.
The state reports that 365 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Friday, there are 117,635 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.