New Mexico reports 25 new deaths, 1,286 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

316 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Catron County

55 new cases in Chaves County

21 new cases in Cibola County

10 new cases in Colfax County

54 new cases in Curry County

160 new cases in Doña Ana County

42 new cases in Eddy County

17 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new case in Hidalgo County

60 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

5 new cases in Luna County

74 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

6 new cases in Otero County

34 new cases in Rio Arriba County

22 new cases in Roosevelt County

108 new cases in Sandoval County

155 new cases in San Juan County

15 new cases in San Miguel County

59 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

8 new cases in Torrance County

28 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 9.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 791 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, there are 66,638 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.