New Mexico reports 25 new deaths, 1,286 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Wellesley Care Home facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Curry County.
- A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Mora County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Mora County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 40s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque.
- A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,502.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,286 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 144,142 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 316 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Catron County
- 55 new cases in Chaves County
- 21 new cases in Cibola County
- 10 new cases in Colfax County
- 54 new cases in Curry County
- 160 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 42 new cases in Eddy County
- 17 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new case in Hidalgo County
- 60 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 5 new cases in Luna County
- 74 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 6 new cases in Otero County
- 34 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 22 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 108 new cases in Sandoval County
- 155 new cases in San Juan County
- 15 new cases in San Miguel County
- 59 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 5 new cases in Sierra County
- 5 new cases in Socorro County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 8 new cases in Torrance County
- 28 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 9.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.
The state reports that 791 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Friday, there are 66,638 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.