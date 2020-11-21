New Mexico reports 25 new deaths, 2,353 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 20s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Lea County.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 60s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,350.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,353 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 79,440 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 647 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Catron County
- 118 new cases in Chaves County
- 57 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Colfax County
- 85 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 291 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 72 new cases in Eddy County
- 17 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 113 new cases in Lea County
- 31 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 51 new cases in Luna County
- 212 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 26 new cases in Otero County
- 15 new cases in Quay County
- 27 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 20 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 149 new cases in Sandoval County
- 127 new cases in San Juan County
- 7 new cases in San Miguel County
- 121 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 10 new cases in Sierra County
- 16 new cases in Socorro County
- 16 new cases in Taos County
- 21 new cases in Torrance County
- 85 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 22% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 825 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Saturday, there are 28,574 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.