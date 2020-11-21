New Mexico reports 25 new deaths, 2,353 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

647 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Catron County

118 new cases in Chaves County

57 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

85 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

291 new cases in Doña Ana County

72 new cases in Eddy County

17 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

113 new cases in Lea County

31 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

51 new cases in Luna County

212 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

26 new cases in Otero County

15 new cases in Quay County

27 new cases in Rio Arriba County

20 new cases in Roosevelt County

149 new cases in Sandoval County

127 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in San Miguel County

121 new cases in Santa Fe County

10 new cases in Sierra County

16 new cases in Socorro County

16 new cases in Taos County

21 new cases in Torrance County

85 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

KOB 4 determined there was a 22% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 825 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, there are 28,574 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.