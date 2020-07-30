New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 30, 2020 03:09 PM
Created: July 30, 2020 03:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Thursday.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 635.

Advertisement

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 255 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 20,388 cases.

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 156 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

This story will be updated with more information as it's provided


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday
Albuquerque man faces federal charges under Operation Legend
Albuquerque man faces federal charges under Operation Legend
Police investigate shooting in NW Albuquerque
Police investigate shooting in NW Albuquerque
Black conservatives in New Mexico decry BLM, systemic racism
Black conservatives in New Mexico decry BLM, systemic racism
Prosecutors request Judge Brown step down from Victoria Martens case
Prosecutors request Judge Brown step down from Victoria Martens case
Advertisement


Governor extends public health emergency; No major changes announced
Governor extends public health emergency; No major changes announced
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases
Prosecutors request Judge Brown step down from Victoria Martens case
Prosecutors request Judge Brown step down from Victoria Martens case
Police investigate homicide in NW Albuquerque
Police investigate homicide in NW Albuquerque
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday