New Mexico reports 26 new deaths, 2,897 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Guadalupe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a patient at the Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque.
- A male New Mexico Corrections Department inmate in his 80s at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male New Mexico Corrections Department inmate in his 40s at the Roswell Correctional Center. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,290.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,897 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 70,451 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 993 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 5 new cases in Catron County
- 191 new cases in Chaves County
- 45 new cases in Cibola County
- 10 new cases in Colfax County
- 89 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 438 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 46 new cases in Eddy County
- 19 new cases in Grant County
- 16 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 123 new cases in Lea County
- 15 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 34 new cases in Luna County
- 74 new cases in McKinley County
- 3 new cases in Mora County
- 50 new cases in Otero County
- 5 new cases in Quay County
- 50 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 16 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 179 new cases in Sandoval County
- 45 new cases in San Juan County
- 10 new cases in San Miguel County
- 197 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 9 new cases in Sierra County
- 11 new cases in Socorro County
- 36 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 138 new cases in Valencia County
- 36 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
KOB 4 determined there was a 25% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 776 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Wednesday, there are 26,835 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.