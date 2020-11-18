New Mexico reports 26 new deaths, 2,897 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

993 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Catron County

191 new cases in Chaves County

45 new cases in Cibola County

10 new cases in Colfax County

89 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

438 new cases in Doña Ana County

46 new cases in Eddy County

19 new cases in Grant County

16 new cases in Guadalupe County

123 new cases in Lea County

15 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

34 new cases in Luna County

74 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Mora County

50 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

50 new cases in Rio Arriba County

16 new cases in Roosevelt County

179 new cases in Sandoval County

45 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in San Miguel County

197 new cases in Santa Fe County

9 new cases in Sierra County

11 new cases in Socorro County

36 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

138 new cases in Valencia County

36 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 25% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 776 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, there are 26,835 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.