New Mexico reports 26 new deaths, 628 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest deaths include:
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County.
- A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A male in his 70s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A second female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
- A female in her 90s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 90s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.
- A second male in his 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was a resident of the Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sierra County. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,958.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 628 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 164,263 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 161 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 17 new cases in Chaves County
- 4 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 30 new cases in Curry County
- 48 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 23 new cases in Eddy County
- 6 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 20 new cases in Lea County
- 28 new cases in Lincoln County
- 14 new cases in Luna County
- 45 new cases in McKinley County
- 17 new cases in Otero County
- 22 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 41 new cases in Sandoval County
- 62 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 38 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 3 new cases in Socorro County
- 12 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 21 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was an 9.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.
The state reports that 611 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Monday, there are 87,502 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.