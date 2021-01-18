New Mexico reports 26 new deaths, 628 additional COVID-19 cases

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 628 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 164,263 cases.

The latest cases include:

161 new cases in Bernalillo County

17 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

30 new cases in Curry County

48 new cases in Doña Ana County

23 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

20 new cases in Lea County

28 new cases in Lincoln County

14 new cases in Luna County

45 new cases in McKinley County

17 new cases in Otero County

22 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

41 new cases in Sandoval County

62 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

38 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

3 new cases in Socorro County

12 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

21 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

KOB 4 determined there was an 9.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 611 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 87,502 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.