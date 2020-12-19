New Mexico reports 27 new deaths, 1,442 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Care Free Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 100s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Colfax County. The individual was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.
- A male in his 30s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County.
- A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.
- A male in his 90s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A third male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A second male in his 80s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A female in her 90s from Socorro County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Socorro.
- A male in his 70s. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 2,155.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,442 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico has reported a total of 128,930 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 449 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 63 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 15 new cases in Colfax County
- 24 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in De Baca County
- 87 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 53 new cases in Eddy County
- 23 new cases in Grant County
- 9 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 46 new cases in Lea County
- 8 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 15 new cases in Luna County
- 106 new cases in McKinley County
- 6 new cases in Mora County
- 24 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 25 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 27 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 90 new cases in Sandoval County
- 175 new cases in San Juan County
- 10 new cases in San Miguel County
- 66 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 6 new cases in Sierra County
- 27 new cases in Socorro County
- 16 new cases in Taos County
- 6 new cases in Torrance County
- 2 new cases in Union County
- 38 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
KOB 4 determined there was a 10.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 891 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Saturday, there are 53,278 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.