New Mexico reports 27 new deaths, 1,442 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

449 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

63 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

15 new cases in Colfax County

24 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

87 new cases in Doña Ana County

53 new cases in Eddy County

23 new cases in Grant County

9 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

46 new cases in Lea County

8 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

15 new cases in Luna County

106 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Mora County

24 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

25 new cases in Rio Arriba County

27 new cases in Roosevelt County

90 new cases in Sandoval County

175 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in San Miguel County

66 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Sierra County

27 new cases in Socorro County

16 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

38 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

KOB 4 determined there was a 10.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 891 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, there are 53,278 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.