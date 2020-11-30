New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 1,684 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque facility.
- A female in her 30s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces facility.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from Hidalgo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
- A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Montecito in Santa Fe facility.
- A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,568.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,684 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday New Mexico has reported a total of 97,095 cases.
The latest case include:
- 596 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 102 new cases in Chaves County
- 7 new cases in Cibola County
- 20 new cases in Colfax County
- 35 new cases in Curry County
- 131 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 39 new cases in Eddy County
- 10 new cases in Grant County
- 6 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 65 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 10 new cases in Luna County
- 85 new cases in McKinley County
- 18 new cases in Otero County
- 17 new cases in Quay County
- 18 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 15 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 125 new cases in Sandoval County
- 136 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 106 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 25 new cases in Taos County
- 6 new cases in Torrance County
- 3 new cases in Union County
- 89 new cases in Valencia County
KOB 4 determined there was a 15.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 876 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Monday, there are 32,569 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.