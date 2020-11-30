New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 1,684 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 1,684 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 30, 2020 05:29 PM
Created: November 30, 2020 04:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 28 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Monday. 

The latest deaths include: 

  • A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque facility.
  • A female in her 30s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  •  A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces facility.
  • A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 40s from Hidalgo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
  • A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from Quay County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.
  •  A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Montecito in Santa Fe facility.
  • A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,568.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,684 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday New Mexico has reported a total of 97,095 cases.

The latest case include:

  • 596 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 102 new cases in Chaves County
  • 7 new cases in Cibola County
  • 20 new cases in Colfax County
  • 35 new cases in Curry County
  • 131 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 39 new cases in Eddy County
  • 10 new cases in Grant County
  • 6 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 65 new cases in Lea County
  • 3 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 10 new cases in Luna County
  • 85 new cases in McKinley County
  • 18 new cases in Otero County
  • 17 new cases in Quay County
  • 18 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 15 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 125 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 136 new cases in San Juan County
  • 6 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 106 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 6 new cases in Socorro County
  • 25 new cases in Taos County
  • 6 new cases in Torrance County
  • 3 new cases in Union County
  • 89 new cases in Valencia County

KOB 4 determined there was a 15.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 876 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 32,569 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


