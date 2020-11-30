New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 1,684 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest case include:

596 new cases in Bernalillo County

102 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Cibola County

20 new cases in Colfax County

35 new cases in Curry County

131 new cases in Doña Ana County

39 new cases in Eddy County

10 new cases in Grant County

6 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

65 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

10 new cases in Luna County

85 new cases in McKinley County

18 new cases in Otero County

17 new cases in Quay County

18 new cases in Rio Arriba County

15 new cases in Roosevelt County

125 new cases in Sandoval County

136 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

106 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Socorro County

25 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

89 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 15.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 876 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Monday, there are 32,569 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.