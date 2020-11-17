New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 2,112 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 10s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 30s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 50s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s in Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,264.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,112 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 67,559 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 615 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 109 new cases in Chaves County
- 58 new cases in Cibola County
- 9 new cases in Colfax County
- 70 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 338 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 73 new cases in Eddy County
- 25 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 97 new cases in Lea County
- 19 new cases in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 37 new cases in Luna County
- 35 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 42 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 49 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 19 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 117 new cases in Sandoval County
- 40 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in San Miguel County
- 141 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 30 new cases in Socorro County
- 32 new cases in Taos County
- 14 new cases in Torrance County
- 3 new cases in Union County
- 87 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 3 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 10 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 8 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 17.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 754 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Tuesday, there are 26,338 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.