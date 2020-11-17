New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 2,112 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

615 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

109 new cases in Chaves County

58 new cases in Cibola County

9 new cases in Colfax County

70 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

338 new cases in Doña Ana County

73 new cases in Eddy County

25 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

97 new cases in Lea County

19 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Los Alamos County

37 new cases in Luna County

35 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

42 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

49 new cases in Rio Arriba County

19 new cases in Roosevelt County

117 new cases in Sandoval County

40 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

141 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

30 new cases in Socorro County

32 new cases in Taos County

14 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

87 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

3 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

10 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

8 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

KOB 4 determined there was a 17.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 754 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 26,338 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.