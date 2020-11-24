New Mexico reports 28Â new deaths, 2,107 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
- A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility.
- A male in his 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Taos County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Taos Living Center.
- A male in his 60s from Union County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Union County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,428.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,107 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 86,247 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 541 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 108 new cases in Chaves County
- 64 new cases in Cibola County
- 14 new cases in Colfax County
- 41 new cases in Curry County
- 6 new cases in De Baca County
- 202 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 97 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 5 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 118 new cases in Lea County
- 12 new cases in Lincoln County
- 7 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 26 new cases in Luna County
- 184 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 48 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 37 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 172 new cases in Sandoval County
- 127 new cases in San Juan County
- 9 new cases in San Miguel County
- 91 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 10 new cases in Sierra County
- 18 new cases in Socorro County
- 34 new cases in Taos County
- 26 new cases in Torrance County
- 3 new cases in Union County
- 75 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 10 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 16.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 871 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Tuesday, there are 29,568 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.