New Mexico reports 28Â new deaths, 2,107 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

541 new cases in Bernalillo County

108 new cases in Chaves County

64 new cases in Cibola County

14 new cases in Colfax County

41 new cases in Curry County

6 new cases in De Baca County

202 new cases in Doña Ana County

97 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

5 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

118 new cases in Lea County

12 new cases in Lincoln County

7 new cases in Los Alamos County

26 new cases in Luna County

184 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

48 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

37 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

172 new cases in Sandoval County

127 new cases in San Juan County

9 new cases in San Miguel County

91 new cases in Santa Fe County

10 new cases in Sierra County

18 new cases in Socorro County

34 new cases in Taos County

26 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

75 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

10 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 16.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 871 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 29,568 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.