New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 678 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County.

A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County.

A second male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Santa Fe facility.

A female in her 70s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,226.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 678 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 171,719 cases.