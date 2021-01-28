New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 678 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County.
- A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.
- A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County.
- A second male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A second female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Santa Fe facility.
- A female in her 70s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,226.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 678 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 171,719 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 187 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 24 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 13 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 66 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 22 new cases in Eddy County
- 7 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 11 new cases in Lea County
- 11 new cases in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 9 new cases in Luna County
- 57 new cases in McKinley County
- 30 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 26 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 28 new cases in Sandoval County
- 59 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 54 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 5 new cases in Socorro County
- 8 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 14 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 18 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 556 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Thursday, there are 99,524 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.