New Mexico reports 29 new deaths, 1,434 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

344 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

73 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

38 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

166 new cases in Doña Ana County

64 new cases in Eddy County

19 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

49 new cases in Lea County

8 new cases in Lincoln County

9 new cases in Los Alamos County

28 new cases in Luna County

63 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Mora County

55 new cases in Otero County

63 new cases in Rio Arriba County

16 new cases in Roosevelt County

88 new cases in Sandoval County

155 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

77 new cases in Santa Fe County

8 new cases in Sierra County

11 new cases in Socorro County

24 new cases in Taos County

8 new cases in Torrance County

31 new cases in Valencia County

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was an 9.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 691 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, there are 82,809 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.