New Mexico reports 29 new deaths, 1,434 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.
- A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
- A female in her 70s from Colfax County. The individual was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from Lea County.
- A female in her 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Luna County. The individual was a resident of the BeeHive Homes facility in Deming.
- A male in his 80s from Luna County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s. The individual was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,836.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,434 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 160,543 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 344 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 73 new cases in Chaves County
- 9 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Colfax County
- 38 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 166 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 64 new cases in Eddy County
- 19 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 49 new cases in Lea County
- 8 new cases in Lincoln County
- 9 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 28 new cases in Luna County
- 63 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Mora County
- 55 new cases in Otero County
- 63 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 16 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 88 new cases in Sandoval County
- 155 new cases in San Juan County
- 8 new cases in San Miguel County
- 77 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 8 new cases in Sierra County
- 11 new cases in Socorro County
- 24 new cases in Taos County
- 8 new cases in Torrance County
- 31 new cases in Valencia County
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code,
KOB 4 determined there was an 9.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.
The state reports that 691 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Thursday, there are 82,809 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.