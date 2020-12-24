New Mexico reports 29 new deaths, 1,927 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

487 new cases in Bernalillo County

293 new cases in Chaves County

78 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

28 new cases in Curry County

259 new cases in Doña Ana County

92 new cases in Eddy County

13 new cases in Grant County

5 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

65 new cases in Lea County

10 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Los Alamos County

19 new cases in Luna County

73 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Mora County

29 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

39 new cases in Rio Arriba County

14 new cases in Roosevelt County

101 new cases in Sandoval County

133 new cases in San Juan County

14 new cases in San Miguel County

58 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

18 new cases in Socorro County

10 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

55 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 12.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 811 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, there are 58,917 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.