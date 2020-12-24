New Mexico reports 29 new deaths, 1,927 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Care Free Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Watermark at Cherry Hills facility in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Ladera Center facility in Albuquerque.
- A third female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Life Spire Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Rio at Las Estancias facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village facility in Albuquerque.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A third male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Watermark at Cherry Hills facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.
- A male in his 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.
- A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Vista Hermosa facility in Santa Fe.
- A male in his 80s from Sierra County. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 90s from Sierra County. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A female in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 2,272.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,927 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 135,166 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 487 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 293 new cases in Chaves County
- 78 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 28 new cases in Curry County
- 259 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 92 new cases in Eddy County
- 13 new cases in Grant County
- 5 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 65 new cases in Lea County
- 10 new cases in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 19 new cases in Luna County
- 73 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Mora County
- 29 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 39 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 14 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 101 new cases in Sandoval County
- 133 new cases in San Juan County
- 14 new cases in San Miguel County
- 58 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 18 new cases in Socorro County
- 10 new cases in Taos County
- 6 new cases in Torrance County
- 55 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 12.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.
The state reports that 811 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Thursday, there are 58,917 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.