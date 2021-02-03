New Mexico reports 29 new deaths, 670 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Casa Palo Duro facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer.
- A second female in her 80s from Colfax County. The individual was a resident of the Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer.
- A male in his 80s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.
- A female in her 70s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Luna County.
- A male in his 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Pacifica Senior Living facility in Santa Fe.
- A female in her 80s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Taos Living Center in Taos.
- A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,338.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 670 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 175,652 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 161 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 37 new cases in Chaves County
- 6 new cases in Cibola County
- 7 new cases in Colfax County
- 7 new cases in Curry County
- 95 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 46 new cases in Eddy County
- 8 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 19 new cases in Lea County
- 7 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 12 new cases in Luna County
- 51 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 20 new cases in Otero County
- 10 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 40 new cases in Sandoval County
- 47 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 29 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 17 new cases in Socorro County
- 6 new cases in Torrance County
- 26 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 6.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 476 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there are 107,645 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.