New Mexico reports 29 new deaths, 670 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

161 new cases in Bernalillo County

37 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Colfax County

7 new cases in Curry County

95 new cases in Doña Ana County

46 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

19 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

12 new cases in Luna County

51 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

20 new cases in Otero County

10 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

40 new cases in Sandoval County

47 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

29 new cases in Santa Fe County

17 new cases in Socorro County

6 new cases in Torrance County

26 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

KOB 4 determined there was a 6.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 476 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there are 107,645 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.