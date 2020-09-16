New Mexico reports 2Â new deaths, 119Â additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 2Â new deaths, 119Â additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 16, 2020 04:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday.

The latest deaths includes: 

  • A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 832.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 119 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported a total of 27,041 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 14 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 10 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 9 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 14 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 16 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 15 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 3 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 10 new cases in San Juan County
  • 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Socorro County
  • 3 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Center in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 59 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, there are 14,842 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


