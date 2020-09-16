New Mexico reports 2Â new deaths, 119Â additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

14 new cases in Bernalillo County

10 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

9 new cases in Doña Ana County

14 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

16 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

15 new cases in Roosevelt County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

10 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Socorro County

3 new cases in Taos County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Center in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 59 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, there are 14,842 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.