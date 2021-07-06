New Mexico reports 2Â new deaths, 203Â additional COVID-19 cases over four-day period | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 2Â new deaths, 203Â additional COVID-19 cases over four-day period

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 06, 2021 03:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 2 additional COVID-19-related deaths in a report that combines Saturday's, Sunday's, Monday's and Tuesday's numbers.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,346

New Mexico has reported a total of 205,915 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 60 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Chaves County
  • 4 new cases in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Curry County
  • 32 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 3 new cases in Eddy County
  • 3 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 6 new cases in Luna County
  • 15 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Otero County
  • 8 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 12 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 13 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 6 new cases in Taos County
  • 10 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
  •  1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 62 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Tuesday, there are 195,126 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


