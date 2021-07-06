New Mexico reports 2Â new deaths, 203Â additional COVID-19 cases over four-day period

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 06, 2021 03:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 2 additional COVID-19-related deaths in a report that combines Saturday's, Sunday's, Monday's and Tuesday's numbers.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,346
New Mexico has reported a total of 205,915 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 62 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there are 195,126 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
