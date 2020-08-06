New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 212 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

42 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

16 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

10 new cases in Curry County

36 new cases in Doña Ana County

9 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

23 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

8 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

10 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

10 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 3.0 positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 138 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, there are 8,950 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.