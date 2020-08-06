New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 212 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 06, 2020 03:57 PM
Created: August 06, 2020 03:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 669.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 212 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 21,773 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 3.0 positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.
The state reports that 138 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Thursday, there are 8,950 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
