New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 214 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 214 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 05, 2021 03:40 PM
Created: May 05, 2021 03:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 2 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Wednesday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,085. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 214 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 198,781 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 65 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 5 new cases in Curry County
  • 15 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 3 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 1 new case in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 3 new cases in Luna County
  • 1 new case in McKinley County
  • 15 new cases in Otero County
  • 6 new cases in Quay County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 20 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 40 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 20 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Sierra County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 144 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Wednesday, there are 183,949 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

