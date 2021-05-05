New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 214 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,085.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 214 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 198,781 cases.