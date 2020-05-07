New Mexico reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 204 additional cases

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 172.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 204 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported at total of 4,493 cases.