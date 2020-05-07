New Mexico reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 204 additional cases | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 204 additional cases

New Mexico reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 204 additional cases

Joshua Panas
Updated: May 07, 2020 04:10 PM
Created: May 07, 2020 04:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Thursday. 

The latest deaths include: 

Advertisement
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 172.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 204 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported at total of 4,493 cases. 

The latest cases include:

  • 32 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Curry County
  • 17 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 65 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 7 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 77 new cases in San Juan County

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The state reports that 197 people are hospitalized, and 1,125  have recovered. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor extends Gallup's lockdown through May 10
Governor extends Gallup's lockdown through May 10
APD seeks public's help to find missing 16-year-old
APD seeks public's help to find missing 16-year-old
Lawsuit: New Mexico man’s body mutilated to fit into coffin
Lawsuit: New Mexico man’s body mutilated to fit into coffin
Police identify 15-year-old girl as shooting victim
Police identify 15-year-old girl as shooting victim
Cases rise to 2,654 on Navajo Nation, 85 total reported deaths
Cases rise to 2,654 on Navajo Nation, 85 total reported deaths
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 204 additional cases
New Mexico reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 204 additional cases
Governor extends Gallup's lockdown through May 10
Governor extends Gallup's lockdown through May 10
Bernalillo County cancels most summer programs, will not open outdoor pools
Bernalillo County cancels most summer programs, will not open outdoor pools
State expert answers questions about COVID-19 health insurance coverage
State expert answers questions about COVID-19 health insurance coverage
APD seeks public's help to find missing 16-year-old
APD seeks public's help to find missing 16-year-old