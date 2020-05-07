New Mexico reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 204 additional cases

Joshua Panas
Updated: May 07, 2020 04:10 PM
Created: May 07, 2020 04:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Thursday.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 172.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 204 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported at total of 4,493 cases.
The latest cases include:
The state reports that 197 people are hospitalized, and 1,125 have recovered.
