New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 214 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report

Updated: August 04, 2020 05:11 PM
Created: August 04, 2020 04:01 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 658.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 214 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 21,340 cases.
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 1.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 133 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Tuesday, there are 8,685 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The governor's office said Tuesday's report includes the tests that were left out of Monday's report due to a technical delay.
