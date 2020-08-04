New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 214 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 214 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 04, 2020 05:11 PM
Created: August 04, 2020 04:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.

The latest death includes:

  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center facility in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of Beehive Homes in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 658.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 214 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 21,340 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 67 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 17 new cases in Chaves County
  • 6 new cases in Cibola County
  • 10 new cases in Curry County
  • 34 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 9 new cases in Eddy County
  • 23 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 6 new cases in McKinley County
  • 5 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 8 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 5 new cases in San Juan County
  • 5 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 8 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 133 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 8,685 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The governor's office said Tuesday's report includes the tests that were left out of Monday's report due to a technical delay.


