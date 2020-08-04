New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 214 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report

The latest cases include:

67 new cases in Bernalillo County

17 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

10 new cases in Curry County

34 new cases in Doña Ana County

9 new cases in Eddy County

23 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

5 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Union County

8 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 133 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 8,685 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The governor's office said Tuesday's report includes the tests that were left out of Monday's report due to a technical delay.