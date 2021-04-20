New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 161 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

60 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Curry County

18 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Luna County

5 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

19 new cases in Sandoval County

18 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

14 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

5 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 121 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 176,905 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.