New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 161 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 20, 2021 05:10 PM
Created: April 20, 2021 03:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tuesday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,010. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 161 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 195,615 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 60 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 3 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 18 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Eddy County
  • 4 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 5 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 19 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 18 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 14 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 5 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 121 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Tuesday, there are 176,905 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


