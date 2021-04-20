New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 161 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 20, 2021 05:10 PM
Created: April 20, 2021 03:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tuesday's report.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,010.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 161 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 195,615 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.2% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 121 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there are 176,905 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
