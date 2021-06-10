New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 103 additional COVID-19 cases

· A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

One* death >30 days:

· A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,295.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 103 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 203,919 cases.

The latest cases include:

· 20 new cases in Bernalillo County

· 3 new cases in Chaves County

· 1 new case in Cibola County

· 2 new cases in Colfax County

· 2 new cases in Curry County

· 14 new cases in Doña Ana County

· 3 new cases in Eddy County

· 4 new cases in Grant County

· 3 new cases in Guadalupe County

· 1 new case in Hidalgo County

· 2 new cases in Lea County

· 4 new cases in Lincoln County

· 1 new case in Luna County

· 2 new cases in McKinley County

· 9 new cases in Otero County

· 7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

· 3 new cases in Sandoval County

· 4 new cases in San Juan County

· 10 new cases in Santa Fe County

· 1 new case in Sierra County

· 2 new cases in Taos County

· 3 new cases in Torrance County

· 2 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 100 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are 191,490 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.