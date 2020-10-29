New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 1,082 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 1,082 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 29, 2020 04:13 PM
Created: October 29, 2020 04:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 20s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 994.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,082 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 44,904 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 260 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 32 new cases in Chaves County
  • 36 new cases in Cibola County
  • 28 new cases in Curry County
  • 248 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 24 new cases in Eddy County
  • 4 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 67 new cases in Lea County
  • 4 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 106 new cases in Luna County
  • 25 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 14 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Quay County
  • 12 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 41 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 17 new cases in San Juan County
  • 7 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 51 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 6 new cases in Sierra County
  • 11 new cases in Socorro County
  • 17 new cases in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 49 new cases in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
  • 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 323 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, 80% of general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 75% of ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

There are 21,224 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


