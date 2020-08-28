New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 126 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 126 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: August 28, 2020 04:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths on Friday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 30s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Quay County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 767.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 126 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico reported a total of 25,042 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 22 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 16 new cases in Chaves County
  • 5 new cases in Curry County
  • 22 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 10 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 14 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 8 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 2 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 11 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 72 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, there are 12,679 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


