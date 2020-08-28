New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 126 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

22 new cases in Bernalillo County

16 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Curry County

22 new cases in Doña Ana County

10 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

14 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

8 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

11 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 1.8% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Friday's report from the state.

The state reports that 72 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Friday, there are 12,679 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.