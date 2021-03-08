New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 126 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

60 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Colfax County

7 new cases in Curry County

23 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

2 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

10 new cases in Sandoval County

2 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 136 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 157,504 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.