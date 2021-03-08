New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 126 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 126 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 08, 2021 05:03 PM
Created: March 08, 2021 03:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Monday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the The Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.
  • A female in her 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,811.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 126 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 187,040 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 60 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 7 new cases in Curry County
  • 23 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Lea County
  • 3 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 2 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 10 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 2 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Torrance County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.4% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Monday's report from the state.

The state reports that 136 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Monday, there are 157,504 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


