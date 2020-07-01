New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 130 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a patient at the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 500.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 130 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported a total of 12,276 cases.