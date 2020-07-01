New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 130 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 130 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 01, 2020 06:09 PM
Created: July 01, 2020 03:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Wednesday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a patient at the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 500.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 130 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported a total of 12,276 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 38 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 9 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new case in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 17 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 38 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 127 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 38 are on ventilators.


