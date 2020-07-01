New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 130 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a patient at the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 500.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 130 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported a total of 12,276 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 38 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Curry County
- 9 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 2 new case in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 17 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Sandoval County
- 38 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 3 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
The state reports that 127 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 38 are on ventilators.