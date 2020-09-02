New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 154 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 154 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 02, 2020 04:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday.

The latest deaths include: 

  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 100s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of BeeHive Homes of Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 790.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 154 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported a total of 25,612 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 24 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 3 new cases in Catron County
  • 24 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 5 new cases in Curry County
  • 33 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 13 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 19 new cases in Lea County
  • 10 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 1 new case in Sandoval County
  • 5 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 5 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 71 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, there are 13,180 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


