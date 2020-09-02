New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 154 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

24 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Catron County

24 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Colfax County

5 new cases in Curry County

33 new cases in Doña Ana County

13 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

19 new cases in Lea County

10 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

1 new case in Sandoval County

5 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

5 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Valencia County

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 71 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Wednesday, there are 13,180 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.