New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 161 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 161 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 161 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: September 10, 2020 04:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday.

The latest deaths includes: 

Advertisement
  • A male in his 20s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 816.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 161 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico reported a total of 26,429 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 27 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 31 new cases in Chaves County
  • 3 new cases in Cibola County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 17 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 21 new cases in Eddy County
  • 7 new cases in Grant County
  • 13 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 5 new cases in Luna County
  • 2 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 4 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 11 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.1% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Thursday's report from the state.

The state reports that 80 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Thursday, there are 14,120 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Chief Geier announces his retirement from APD
Chief Geier announces his retirement from APD
High winds in Albuquerque blow porta-potty down Central
High winds in Albuquerque blow porta-potty down Central
Arrest warrant issued for man implicated in possible double homicide
Arrest warrant issued for man implicated in possible double homicide
PNM: 3,000 still without power after strong summer storm
PNM: 3,000 still without power after strong summer storm
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 92 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 92 additional COVID-19 cases
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham asks congressional lawmakers to provide New Mexico with financial assistance
Gov. Lujan Grisham asks congressional lawmakers to provide New Mexico with financial assistance
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 161 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 161 additional COVID-19 cases
Murder suspect to remain in custody pending trial
Murder suspect to remain in custody pending trial
Chief Geier announces his retirement from APD
Chief Geier announces his retirement from APD
George R.R. Martin can't build castle library in New Mexico
Oct. 19, 2017