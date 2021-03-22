New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 167 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 167 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 22, 2021 03:40 PM
Created: March 22, 2021 03:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Monday's report.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 20s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,892. 

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 167 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 189,893 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 67 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 24 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 4 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 22 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 11 new cases in Luna County
  • 2 new cases in McKinley County
  • 4 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 12 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 6 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Sierra County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

(Check back for the daily test positivity rate. It will be updated after the state releases its testing numbers)

The state reports that 115 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Monday, there are 172,520 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH. 


