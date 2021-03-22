New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 167 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

67 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

1 new case in Curry County

24 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

22 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

11 new cases in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

12 new cases in Sandoval County

6 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

1 new case in Torrance County

3 new cases in Valencia County

The state reports that 115 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 172,520 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.