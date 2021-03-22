New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 167 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 22, 2021 03:40 PM
Created: March 22, 2021 03:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 3 additional COVID-19-related deaths in Monday's report.
The latest deaths include:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,892.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 167 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, New Mexico has reported a total of 189,893 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
(Check back for the daily test positivity rate. It will be updated after the state releases its testing numbers)
The state reports that 115 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 172,520 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
